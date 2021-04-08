Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head-To-Head Survey

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Community Bank System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $207.49 million 2.48 $29.54 million $1.91 15.72 Community Bank System $616.35 million 6.77 $169.06 million $3.29 23.49

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Community Bank System 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.05%. Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.96%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.50% 13.97% 1.58% Community Bank System 25.98% 8.52% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates approximately 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Dewitt, New York.

