Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 2,061 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,671,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alarm.com stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

