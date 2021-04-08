Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $113,489.28 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

