Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $113,489.28 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
