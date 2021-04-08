Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $87,831.25 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $985.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

