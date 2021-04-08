AirSwap Achieves Market Cap of $75.31 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $75.31 million and $5.03 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.