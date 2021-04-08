Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Up 1.3%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 156,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 231,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.88).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Air Partner in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.27.

In other Air Partner news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

