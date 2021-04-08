Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 72,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,813. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

