AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Sells $2,998,792.28 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wahid Nawabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Wahid Nawabi sold 116 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total value of $13,959.44.

On Monday, March 22nd, Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

