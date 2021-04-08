Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

