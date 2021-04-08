Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 938,905 Shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,905 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.13% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.79. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $26.45.

