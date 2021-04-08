Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,784,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

