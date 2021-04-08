Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 14,549 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 2,600,047 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

