Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $939.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

