Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

