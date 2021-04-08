Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

