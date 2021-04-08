ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $7.80 Average PT from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

