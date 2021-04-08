Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

