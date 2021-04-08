Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 366.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

