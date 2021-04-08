Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

