AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $868,857.46 and $85,394.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

