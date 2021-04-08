Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $277.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.76.
ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Accenture stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $284.29. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $165.07 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.56.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
