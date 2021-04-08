Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $277.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.76.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $284.29. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $165.07 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

