Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,046 shares of company stock worth $1,339,626 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

