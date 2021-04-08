Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 10,923 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $121,136.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,713,364.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

