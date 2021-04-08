ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were up 4.2% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 74,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,142,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

