Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of £402.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.04.
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.