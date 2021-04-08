Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ABCM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,946. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,775,000.

Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

