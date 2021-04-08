Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,639. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

