AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

