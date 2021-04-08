AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 2,000 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AIR opened at $40.66 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

