AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $68.92 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

