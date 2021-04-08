90,228 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 487,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

