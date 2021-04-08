888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month High at $411.80

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 411.80 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 411.20 ($5.37), with a volume of 307588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.80 ($5.22).

888 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.07%.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

