$851.09 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $851.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.00 million. GMS posted sales of $770.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth $294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS by 150.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GMS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in GMS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

