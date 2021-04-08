8,432 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $333,631.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

