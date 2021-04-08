842 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $43.89 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

