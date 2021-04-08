8,000 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

