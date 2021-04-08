$8.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.11 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

NYSE:HON opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.