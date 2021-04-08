$8.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.11 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

NYSE:HON opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.