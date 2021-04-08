$763.61 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $763.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $752.40 million to $772.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 157,912 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.