7,546 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

