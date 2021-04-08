750,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,380,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $10,174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,880,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,805,000.

Shares of RMGBU opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

