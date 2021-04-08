700 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $2,387,385.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock worth $100,101,615 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

