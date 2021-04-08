$66.93 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $66.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $62.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $60.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $477.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $514.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $546.70 million, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period.

BCEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,528. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

