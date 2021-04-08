624 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.