$611.20 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce $611.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $650.10 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $351.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 818.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 295,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

