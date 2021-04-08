610 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Exelon stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

