59,611 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 322,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

