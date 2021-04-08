5,126 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.