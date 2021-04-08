$473.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $473.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.80 million to $500.50 million. Hilltop posted sales of $382.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HTH opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

