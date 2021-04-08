$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $35.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.46. 27,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $412.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

