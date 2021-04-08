43,099 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,300,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

